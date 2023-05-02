Could This 1 Thing Be a Game Changer for Amazon?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is known for rapid delivery of just about everything all over the globe. But the vast network behind all of those packages is costly -- and last year, rising inflation wreaked havoc. It increased Amazon's expenses and hurt its customers' buying power. As a result, Amazon reported its first annual loss since 2014.But things are looking up at the e-commerce giant. Amazon beat analyst forecasts for net sales, earnings per share, and operating margin in the first quarter. Even better, Amazon has made a move that should cut costs and boost efficiency now and over the long run.Could this be a game changer for the company?