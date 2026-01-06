Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
06.01.2026 04:00:00
Could This AI ETF Surge 300% and Become the Next Nvidia?
Asking any fund to behave like a story stock, let alone one with an epic tale such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is a tall order. After all, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are baskets of stocks, so even when those products hold shares of a darling like Nvidia, returns are determined by the entire roster, not a single name.It's a trade-off. Investors sacrifice some of the upside potential of an individual stock for the diversification benefits and removal of the stock-picking burden associated with ETFs and index funds. That doesn't mean the ETF landscape is lacking funds with multibagger potential -- not when there are so many dedicated tech and artificial intelligence (AI) ETFs on the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
