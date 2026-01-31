Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
31.01.2026 16:30:00
Could This AI Stock Be the Top Performer of the New Year?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a great run in 2025, with the stock jumping 77.3% during the year. Of course, with a market cap of only around $411 billion, AMD is nowhere near Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $4.65 trillion level (yet). That's actually a good thing for inventors.Like Nvidia, AMD designs and markets computer chips, such as central processing units (CPUs) and graphics cards/artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators. It has several notable brands under its umbrella, including the successful Ryzen CPUs, the EPYC CPU, and the Instinct GPU lines for data centers and cloud servers.The huge demand for its products to meet the growing needs of companies working with AI translated into increased demand for its stock in 2025. However, that was past performance, and most investors are more interested in future performance. Does AMD have what it takes to remain a top AI performer in 2026? Let's check the scoreboard.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 664,00
|1,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.