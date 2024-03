Could This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fintech Be 1 of 2024's Largest IPOs?

After a tumultuous two-year period for initial public offerings (IPOs), signs point to a potential turnaround for the market. On March 21, Reddit made its public debut, and it is a big test to see how markets respond to new issuers.One company discussing plans for a 2024 IPO is Klarna, the European buy now, pay later company. Klarna aims to be the "artificial intelligence (AI) bank" and eyes a $20 billion valuation when it goes public. Here are some facts to know about Klarna.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel