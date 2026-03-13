Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
13.03.2026 07:45:00
Could This Aviation Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $100,000?
In the last 15 years, only a handful of stocks have grown a hundredfold. One might name, for instance, Tesla, which has grown about 2,290% since January 2011, or Nvidia , whose growth in that time frame is more than double at 4,810%. Companies like these belong to a rare breed that become so dominant their daily stock price movements can shift an entire index.Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is not one of these companies. And that's good news, for now. It's currently at the threshold of what could be a breakout performance, so long as the regulatory winds blow in its favor. As the frontrunner of the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, Joby is edging into a $5 trillion market opportunity: air mobility.The next decade could be an exciting time for Joby's early investors, though a lot will have to go right for this aviation stock to grow a hundredfold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
