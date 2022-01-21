|
21.01.2022 12:36:00
Could This Baby Berkshire Hathaway Be a Great Buy in 2022?
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) isn't exactly a household name, but the company could be worth a closer look for patient long-term investors. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss why this company -- which often draws comparisons to an early-stage Berkshire Hathaway -- is one of their highest-conviction stocks to buy in 2022. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
