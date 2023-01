Could This Be a Reason to Buy Lemonade Stock Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After beginning to slide in 2021, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock continued to tank, losing almost 70% of its value in 2022.That sinking performance masks what were actually incredible achievements over the past two years. Its most recent development is the launch of auto insurance in the huge market of Texas. With Lemonade's stock at a new low and its business set up to shine, is it finally time to buy?Lemonade operates an artificial intelligence-powered digital insurance business with a twist. The twist is that it's a registered B corp, which means it has a social or environmental mission. It received that status because it offers policy holders the option to donate the remainder of unused annual policy funds to charity. Continue reading