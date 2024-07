Could This Be Amazon's Next $100 Billion Business?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started with books. The company expanded into selling other products online. Then it shifted into providing cloud services. Today, Amazon also operates grocery stores, healthcare clinics, and an online pharmacy.However, the e-commerce and cloud giant has somewhat quietly moved into another arena that could be a huge opportunity. Could robotaxis be Amazon's next $100 billion business?Amazon bought self-driving car start-up Zoox in 2020. The company said then, "We're acquiring Zoox to help bring their vision of autonomous ride-hailing to reality." That reality could be on the way soon. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool