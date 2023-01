Could This Be Amazon's Next Big Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) already has conquered two enormous markets that boast double-digit growth. The company is a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing services. And these businesses are generating billions of dollars in revenue for Amazon each quarter. But Amazon isn't stopping there.The powerhouse is ready to gain ground in another massive market: healthcare. Over the past few years, Amazon has been experimenting in the area and building up a presence in everything from telemedicine to pharmacy services. Now, Amazon is making a healthcare move that may serve an extremely broad audience. Could all of these efforts make healthcare Amazon's next major market? Let's find out.First, a little background on Amazon's foray into healthcare so far. The path hasn't been completely smooth. In fact, it's been pretty bumpy. Last year, Amazon shut down its Amazon Care service after determining it wasn't the right long-term offering for its customers. Amazon Care provided telemedicine as well as some in-person services. The service only existed for about three years.Continue reading