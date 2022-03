Could This Be Eli Lilly's Next Blockbuster Drug?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Feb. 18, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced impressive results from its first phase 3 clinical trial of mirikizumab in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who didn't benefit from conventional therapies. Eli Lilly also stated that data from the second trial would be shared in the first half of 2022. With the pharma stock set to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of mirikizumab in the first half of this year, this raises the following question: Could approval for a UC indication in the U.S. create another blockbuster drug for Eli Lilly? Let's dig into the results from the first phase 3 clinical trial and the UC market in the U.S. to try to answer this question.Continue reading