05.01.2024 12:18:32
Could This Be First Glimpse Of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max? What A Design Leak Reveals
Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming flagships iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could have just appeared in their first mockups online.What Happened: Although the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhones is still several months away, the rumor mill has been buzzing. The latest is a set of mockups created by MacRumors, giving us a glimpse into what the iPhone 16 Pro could look like.The report says that the iPhone 16 Pro mockups are based on some new information as well as a look at the prototype units of Apple's upcoming flagships.See Also: iPhone 16, 17 Set To Raise The Bar With Cutting-Edge Camera Features, Reveals Top Apple WatcherOn closer inspection, the iPhone 16 Pro mockups point at an iterative design instead of anything radical. The ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
