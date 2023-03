Could This Be Merck's Next Blockbuster Drug?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced positive results from a clinical trial of its cholesterol-lowering drug candidate MK-0616.With the massive size of the cholesterol-lowering drug market, these results beg the question: Could MK-0616 be the next hit drug for the pharmaceutical company? Let's take a closer look at the results of Merck's phase 2b clinical trial to assess the prospects of the drug candidate. Hypercholesterolemia is a disorder in which low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels (bad cholesterol) in the blood are elevated. It's estimated that approximately 73 million adults in the U.S. are affected by the condition. Hypercholesterolemia often presents with no symptoms, but it causes fat to collect in your arteries. This is why the condition can lead to a high risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease events (like heart attacks and strokes), which are the leading worldwide cause of death.Continue reading