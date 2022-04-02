Could This Be More Bad News for AMD and Other Semiconductor Companies?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on the broad market sell-off impacting semiconductor companies. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are dramatically different companies but have a few things in common. First, both serve the consumer market, and second, both have analysts that believe there is an increased risk of consumer spending slowing down. Here are some highlights from the video.Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the market prices of April 1, 2022. The video was published on April 1, 2022.Continue reading