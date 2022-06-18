|
18.06.2022 13:00:00
Could This Be Netflix's Next Big Move?
Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) alluded to an ad-supported product in its first-quarter earnings call, implying a break from the company's historical insistence on subscription billing.You need eyeballs to make money from advertising, which could be why the battle for streaming rights to live sports is heating up across the industry. Reportedly, Netflix has entered the bidding for streaming rights to Formula One racing, building on industry developments like Amazon's partnership to stream NFL games.But live sports broadcasting is ruthlessly competitive, and investors should consider whether Netflix can emerge victorious or if live sports may threaten its leadership in streaming.Continue reading
