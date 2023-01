Could This Be Novartis' Next Blockbuster Medicine?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last month, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) revealed encouraging results from a phase 3 clinical trial of the rare-disease drug candidate known as iptacopan for adult patients diagnosed with a blood disorder known as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).What could these results mean for PNH patients and Novartis' future? Let's dig into the data from the clinical trial and the global PNH market to get an answer.PNH is a rare and serious blood disorder that's estimated to impact 10 to 20 people per million around the world. The disease causes red blood cells (RBCs) to break apart, which can lead to symptoms such as muscle spasms, fatigue, shortness of breath, and unintentional weight loss.