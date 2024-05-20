|
20.05.2024 11:35:00
Could This Be Nvidia's Next Growth Driver?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips that are powering the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) tasks of training and inferencing. Thanks to the GPU's top speed, large language models (LLMs) process all of the data they need to go on do their job -- from offering us conversational assistants to streamlining a company's workflow.Though these chips play a key role in Nvidia's success, they aren't the only item this top tech company offers to potential customers. Nvidia actually sells a range of products and services to advance AI projects -- and one in particular is emerging as a potential winner. In fact, Nvidia, which already highlighted this business in its past earnings call, may offer us more details during this week's earnings report. Could it become the company's next growth driver? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!