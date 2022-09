Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) gained in prominence in the past couple of years thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year.However, Pfizer has several tricks up its sleeve. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.