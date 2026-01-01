:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
01.01.2026 11:48:00
Could This Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in January?
There's something refreshing about the new year. It's an excellent opportunity for a fresh start, which means new ideas for your stock portfolio.Although the calendar is turning a page, artificial intelligence (AI) remains a hot theme for 2026, just as it has been for most of the past few years. Despite immense hype and soaring share prices, some AI stocks still represent compelling value today.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, was no slouch in 2025. The stock rose by more than 50%. Yet, it may still be the best AI stock to buy in January. Here's why shares could continue heading higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
