:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.11.2025 15:12:00
Could This Be the Most Overlooked Way to Profit From the Artificial Intelligence Software Boom?
Companies selling artificial intelligence (AI) hardware such as chips, server systems, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment have been in the limelight of late, thanks to the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent in this space. But at the same time, investors shouldn't ignore the lucrative opportunity in AI software.ABI Research projects that the AI software market could grow at an annual rate of 25% through the end of the decade, generating a whopping $467 billion in annual revenue in 2030. There are a few popular companies that are benefiting from this trend, such as Palantir Technologies, SoundHound AI, and Snowflake. However, all these names are trading at expensive valuations following a big jump in their share prices in recent months.Data streaming platform provider Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), however, seems to have been left out of the AI-driven surge in software stocks. Shares of the company are down 16% in 2025 as of this writing. But it is worth noting that Confluent provides an important solution that could help companies get the most out of their generative AI software solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.