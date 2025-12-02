:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
02.12.2025 14:22:00
Could This Be the Most Underrated Artificial Intelligence Play on Wall Street?
When most investors talk about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, they focus on chipmakers like Nvidia or cloud giants like Microsoft. However, plenty of other leading tech companies are using AI to improve their businesses.One of those AI-oriented players is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the world's largest social networking company. It uses AI algorithms to gather data from its family of apps -- including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp -- to craft targeted ads. It also uses AI to display customized content that will likely keep its users engaged for longer periods of time. Yet Meta isn't often mentioned in the same breath as Nvidia, Microsoft, and other AI leaders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
