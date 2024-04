Could This Be The Mystery Stock Billionaire Warren Buffett Has Been Adding to Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is a legend in the investing world. Since taking over the failing textile business in 1965, Buffett has given investors nearly 20% returns annually. Put differently, a $100 investment in the company back then would be worth nearly $4.4 million today.Berkshire's long track record of success has drawn much attention, which is why investors eagerly track the company's investment portfolio like a hawk. However, because of the popularity of Berkshire's investments, the conglomerate occasionally requests confidential treatment when building an equity position so it doesn't tip off the markets until it's finished buying.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel