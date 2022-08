Could This Be the Next 100x Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is a homebuilder that is based in Jacksonville and also has a presence in several of the hottest markets in the U.S., including Orlando, Texas, and the Carolinas. It closed on 4,874 homes in 2021 and anticipates more than 7,000 in 2022.With the real estate market cooling off, interest rates rising, and the persistent supply chain and labor issues, homebuilders have been hit hard. Dream Finders is no exception, with its stock price about 50% below its 52-week high. But if the company can execute on its unusual business model, it could be a big win for long-term investors.One of the biggest differentiating factors is that Dream Finders uses a "land-light" homebuilding model. While most other homebuilders buy large tracts of land, Dream Finders buys purchase options on lots, but doesn't actually buy them until it has a home under contract and ready to build. This frees up more of Dream Finders' capital to invest in growth and pursue other opportunities.Continue reading