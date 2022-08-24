Could This Be the Next Big Meme Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meme stocks have been making a resurgence in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment Holdings, for instance, have experienced significant volatility of late, surging in value only to end up crashing. Meme stocks are a bit of a roller coaster for investors, and they can lead to extreme profits or extreme losses, depending on when you happen to buy.One stock that has been showing signs that it could be the next big meme stock is SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA). It has been incredibly volatile of late and may remain so over the weeks and months ahead, and here's why.The current monkeypox outbreak is the latest global health emergency. There are more than 41,000 cases of the illness for the year as of Aug. 22, and it is in more than 90 countries. It hasn't been declared a pandemic the way COVID was a few years ago, but fears are certainly elevated.Continue reading