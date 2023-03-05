Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Vaccine for This Big Pharma Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, GSK's (NYSE: GSK) older-adult vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) moved one step closer to approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously (12 to 0) in favor of the vaccine's efficacy and 10 to 2 in favor of its safety.With a decision expected from the FDA by May, the vaccine candidate could launch in time for the next RSV season. Along with Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate, GSK's is on its way to becoming one of the first approved vaccines to prevent RSV. But how much of a boost could this provide to the pharmaceutical company's revenue?Let's examine the phase 3 clinical trial results of the vaccine candidate and the potential RSV vaccine market to come up with an answer. Continue reading