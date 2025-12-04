:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.12.2025 09:15:00
Could This Be the Safest Way to Invest in AI Without Touching Chip Stocks?
Companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) have proven to be big winners for investors over the past few years -- in many cases delivering double- or triple-digit gains in a short period of time. And chip stocks, particularly AI chip leader Nvidia, have emerged as the perfect vehicle to bet on the AI boom. That's because AI chips are the key tool needed to power the training of AI models and the application of AI to real-world situations.But chip stocks also come with a certain degree of risk. If AI investment slows or takes a pause, these companies may see a significant drop in revenue and their stock prices.So, what should you do if you want to invest in AI, but you aim to minimize your exposure to risk? Could the following be the safest way to invest in AI without touching chip stocks? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
