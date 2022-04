Could This Be Why Coinbase Global Stock Kept Falling on Thursday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down 6% as of noon ET on Thursday. By contrast, the cryptocurrency market and the stock market were actually slightly up, suggesting a problem specific to Coinbase . And as crazy as it sounds, it could have something to do with a completely unrelated business called Teladoc Health. Shares of Teladoc Health are down a crushing 48% as of this writing because the company was hit with a greater than $6 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its 2020 acquisition of Livongo Health. This is a beloved stock of Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest. Indeed, Ark Invest's Ark Innovation ETF had made Teladoc its third-largest position in the fund with a nearly 7% allocation.Image source: Getty Images.