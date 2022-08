Could This Beaten-Down Stock Be Working on a Comeback?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down more than 36% since last year, the stock of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has had a rough 12 months. The company reported disappointing second-quarter results at the end of July, and its stock has only continued to tumble. But the company has some exciting developments in the works that could turn things around. From July 27 to July 29, Comcast's stock fell 13.4% after the company posted underperforming second-quarter earnings. The quarter was the first time the company gained no new broadband subscribers, with a net loss of 10,000 residential subscribers offsetting its gain of 10,000 business broadband members.The stagnant subscriber numbers seemed even worse in light of previous projections that Comcast would add 84,000 subscribers over the quarter. Continue reading