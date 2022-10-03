Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Sept. 19, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared positive news with investors regarding the clinical trial results for its biosimilar drug candidate to Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) osteoporosis medicine Prolia. These results suggest that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will ultimately approve the drug. With Prolia set to lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2025, Novartis could be close to booking some revenue from its biosimilar drug. But how much of a lift could it provide to the company's revenue? Let's go over the outcome of the clinical trial and the U.S. osteoporosis market to figure this out. Osteoporosis is a bone disease which manifests itself when the body doesn't make enough bone and/or loses too much bone. This can result in brittle bones and increase the risk of fractures from a fall or minor bump. Continue reading