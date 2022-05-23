Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Create a Blockbuster for Amgen?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If a company is able to secure approval for a drug treatment and swipe market share from other drugs, the pharmaceutical industry can be extremely lucrative. This has certainly been the case for Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Stelara, which generated $9.1 billion in revenue for the company in 2021. But with the main patent for the drug expiring in 2023 for the U.S. and 2024 in the EU, the drug will soon face competition from biosimilar drugs. Chief among those drugs vying to take sales from Stelara will be Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) biosimilar drug candidate currently called ABP 654.But how much of a sales boost could Amgen's biosimilar to Stelara provide for the company? Let's dig into the recent phase 3 clinical trial results for the biosimilar candidate and its potential market to find out.Continue reading