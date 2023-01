Could This Buffett Stock Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.That's far from the only thing Buffett looks for in a stock. The most important thing he looks for is a great company. He has said, "It's better to have a part interest in the Hope Diamond than to own all of a rhinestone." He defines a great company as having an enduring competitive advantage in a stable industry. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance. Could this beleaguered fintech be one of the best stocks to own in 2023? Continue reading