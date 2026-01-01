Hit Aktie
Could This Cloud Stock Hit New Highs by the End of 2026?
Cloud computing was already a massive growth trend as companies increasingly migrated from localized computing servers to renting computing power from companies operating massive data centers.Now, artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated this trend. Since AI primarily operates through the cloud, the AI boom is essentially turbocharging demand for cloud computing.It's very apparent in CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), one of the highest-profile IPO stocks of 2025. The company provides cloud-based GPU computing resources to AI hyperscalers and other companies that need turnkey access to high-end computing capacity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
