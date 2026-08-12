Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
12.08.2026 17:15:00
Could This Company Berkshire Owns a 37% Stake in Become the Google of Audio Advertising?
Sitting quietly in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), which only accounts for 1.1% of the conglomerate's total portfolio. Looking a little more closely, however, shows that while its stake is small as a percentage in the portfolio, Berkshire still owns a huge chunk of the company itself: 37%.The stock price has been on a good run in 2026, climbing nearly 50% as of this writing. But going back a little further, it's also lost 50% over the past five years. It's dealing with subscriber slowdown and increased competition, which will continue to be difficult to navigate.That said, SiriusXM announced a deal with Alphabet that was easy to overlook but could be a meaningful long-term driver of revenue growth for the satellite radio company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 430,00
|0,32%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|299,70
|-0,23%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|297,85
|-0,13%