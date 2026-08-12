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WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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12.08.2026 17:15:00

Could This Company Berkshire Owns a 37% Stake in Become the Google of Audio Advertising?

Sitting quietly in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), which only accounts for 1.1% of the conglomerate's total portfolio. Looking a little more closely, however, shows that while its stake is small as a percentage in the portfolio, Berkshire still owns a huge chunk of the company itself: 37%.The stock price has been on a good run in 2026, climbing nearly 50% as of this writing. But going back a little further, it's also lost 50% over the past five years. It's dealing with subscriber slowdown and increased competition, which will continue to be difficult to navigate.That said, SiriusXM announced a deal with Alphabet that was easy to overlook but could be a meaningful long-term driver of revenue growth for the satellite radio company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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