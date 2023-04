Could This Crypto Be the Underdog of 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crypto has come a long way from its humble beginnings. What was once a market with just a few options for investors has transformed into a diverse ecosystem full of not only cryptocurrencies, but also companies creating business models that leverage these digital assets.Some of the most lucrative companies in the crypto industry are exchanges. Known as centralized exchanges, these companies provide investors with an easy-to-use platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and take a cut of every transaction to generate profit. Conversely, there are also decentralized exchanges that are not run by any company. Instead, they utilize technology known as smart contracts, which facilitate trades without the need of a company. Continue reading