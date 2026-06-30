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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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30.06.2026 18:31:00
Could This Dividend ETF Be Your Ticket to $500 per Month in Passive Income?
Dividend stocks are back on a roll again in 2026. Several of the biggest dividend ETFs, including the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, the iShares Select Dividend ETF, and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, are already up more than 12% year to date (total return) and outpacing the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by a sizable margin.But one of the best-performing funds is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). Its total gain is more than 18% thanks to its multifaceted stock selection process and timely overweights in sectors such as Energy, Industrials, and Consumer Staples. Its 3.3% yield, triple that of the S&P 500, also helps ensure that shareholders receive a consistent, above-average income stream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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