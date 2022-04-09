Could This Drug Candidate Be a Blockbuster for Sanofi?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In March, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) and its Sweden-based partner Sobi (OTC: SWTUY) announced positive phase 3 clinical trial results for efanesoctocog alfa, their jointly developed drug candidate for severe hemophilia A. The two companies expect to begin submitting applications for the drug's approval to regulatory agencies around the world this year. But what kind of potential does this drug have to move the needle for Sanofi? Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder that results in patients either lacking enough of the blood-clotting protein known as Factor VIII or producing a defective version of it. When they get cuts, patients with hemophilia A will bleed significantly longer than other people. These bleeds can occur internally into joints and muscles or externally from cuts, dental procedures, or injuries. Continue reading