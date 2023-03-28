Could This Drug Candidate Be a Winner for These 2 Big Pharma Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In early March, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced that the first patient had been enrolled in a phase 3 clinical trial for milvexian, a potential antithrombotic medicine they have been co-developing. With the drug candidate advancing to this step, it's not hard to imagine that the prior clinical results were promising. Let's look at milvexian's phase 2 clinical trial results and what level of sales the drug could generate for the two companies. A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is partially or completely blocked, which leads to the death of brain cells in just minutes. If the event isn't treated in time, it can result in death. The symptoms of stroke include difficulty speaking or comprehending speech, unexpected numbness or weakness of the leg, face, or arm, blurred vision, and poor balance.Unfortunately, strokes are currently one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. And one of the biggest risk factors for stroke is cardiovascular disease. This is because plaque accumulates in the arteries, which can impede the flow of blood to the brain. Even when a patient survives a stroke, there is still a 23% chance that they will eventually experience another stroke. Continue reading