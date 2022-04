Could This FDA Approval Be a Boost for Merck?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On March 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light to Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug Keytruda for yet another indication. The FDA authorized Keytruda to treat patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma with certain additional, key characteristics -- and whose disease has progressed after prior treatments. Why did the FDA approve Keytruda for its second endometrial cancer indication? And what impact could it have on the pharma stock Merck's total revenue? Let's dig into the data from Keytruda's phase 3 clinical trial results and the U.S. advanced endometrial cancer market to find out.