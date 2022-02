Could This Fintech Giant Be a Takeover Target?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At its current valuation of about $150 billion, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is still a very expensive company, but there are some companies such as Apple that could swing it. In this segment from "The Future of Fintech," recorded on Feb. 3, Motley Fool contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall consider the possibility of PayPal as a takeover target. Continue reading