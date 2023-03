Could This Humira Biosimilar Be a Winner for Amgen?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the end of January, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) celebrated the U.S. launch of its biosimilar Amjevita to AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) star immunology drug called Humira.Amgen's Amjevita received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a biosimilar in 2016. But the company had to wait seven years before becoming the first of at least eight Humira biosimilar medicines that will be released in 2023. This long-awaited launch raises the following questions: How much could the U.S. healthcare system save from this development? And what could it mean for Amgen's financial prospects? Let's dig in to get answers to these questions. Humira is a medicine that is used by more than a million patients around the world for a variety of serious inflammatory conditions. These include moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and Crohn's disease.