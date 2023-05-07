Could This Industry Come Out to Be the Victor of Earnings Season?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The concurrent trends of grid modernization and the "electrification of everything" are arguably still in their early innings. The results and earnings momentum of some of the leading players in the field, including General Electric (NYSE: GE), ABB (NYSE: ABB), and Siemens (OTC: SIEGY), are excellent, and there's a host of other smaller companies to consider investing in for more pure-play exposure. Here's a look at the sector that just won earnings season. In truth, GE, ABB, and Siemens are far too large to have the needle moved on their earnings by their electrification exposure alone. However, it's still an essential part of the investment thesis behind the stocks. The chart below shows how all the stocks discussed here have trounced the market over the last year, and for reference, they've all outperformed over the last year as well. Data by YCharts.Continue reading