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14.07.2026 14:00:00
Could This "Magnificent Seven" Stock End Up Being Nvidia's Biggest Rival?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the most valuable company in the world due to the strength of its chip business. As tech companies invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and develop next-gen models, the need for Nvidia's leading chips continues to grow. They aren't, however, very economical for companies, which is why some businesses have gone to custom chipmakers. Some tech companies are also making their own chips and may end up competing for similar markets and customers as Nvidia. One "Magnificent Seven" stock that the chipmaker might have to watch out for is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why it may ultimately end up being its biggest rival.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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