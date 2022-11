Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. But you're going to have to hold your breath for a while, because the earliest a new reduced-risk product will hit the market is 2024.Image source: Getty Images.