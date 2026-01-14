Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
14.01.2026 14:45:00
Could This Media Giant's Stock Surge 100% on Streaming Growth?
The S&P 500 index generated a total return of 18% in 2025, marking its third straight year of double-digit gains. But investors are now focused on 2026. And The Motley Fool has provided a detailed list of potential investment opportunities to consider. But there's one entertainment conglomerate on the list that deserves a closer look, particularly as it navigates ongoing changes to the industry. Could this media giant's stock surge 100% on the growth of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming segment? Here's what investors need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
