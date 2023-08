Could This Medicine Be the Next Winner for Novartis?

Earlier this month, the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared encouraging news from two phase 3 clinical trials of its drug candidate remibrutinib for a skin condition known as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). What could this latest development mean for the drugmaker?Let's dig into the CSU market to get a better idea.CSU is a skin problem that is characterized by abrupt hives and skin swelling that comes and goes for no apparent reason. This swelling (dubbed angioedema) often presents on the hands, feet, and face, or in the throat. It is estimated that 1.4% of the U.S. population has CSU.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel