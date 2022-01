Could This Metaverse Crypto Be a Multibagger?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies often are associated with the idea of storing money or trading assets. And they are the doorway to the world of decentralized finance. But cryptocurrencies also are making a name for themselves well beyond financial transactions. In fact, they're becoming the key to new worlds. I'm talking about the metaverse, or virtual worlds where people can socialize, attend concerts, and even buy land.One of these players that's been making headlines is The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). It's a game built on the Ethereum blockchain -- so all of the gaming activity happens there. And players use Sand tokens to make purchases in this virtual world. The Sandbox climbed more than 19,000% last year just as the game was getting started. Now the question is could this metaverse crypto, from today's level, be a multibagger? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading