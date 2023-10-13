|
13.10.2023 11:30:00
Could This Move Boost Growth at Tractor Supply?
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is an expert in rural life, selling a vast selection of products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and homeowners. And that's resulted in earnings and share price growth in recent years, especially as the pandemic drove more and more people to spend time at home and even move from cities to the countryside.In recent times, though, higher inflation has hurt those customers' wallets -- and that decrease in spending is weighing on Tractor Supply's earnings. The company has even lowered its sales and profit guidance for the full year. Of course, the good news is tough economic times don't last forever, so this headwind should let up moving forward.Meanwhile, Tractor Supply is working on extracting as much value as possible from its business through the way it handles its real estate. Could one particular move on the horizon boost the company's growth? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
