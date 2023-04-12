|
12.04.2023 11:30:00
Could This Move Make Vertex's Next Blockbuster Even Bigger?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently reported great news. It completed the submission of exa-cel, its treatment candidate for blood disorders, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company and partner CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) wrapped up submissions to Europe and the U.K. late last year.The companies aim for approval in adults suffering from beta thalassemia or sickle cell disease. Regulatory decisions could come as soon as this year. Vertex has already prepared the infrastructure to launch the treatment -- and it could become the company's next blockbuster. But things may get even better. Could a recent move by Vertex make the therapy bigger down the road?First, a bit of detail about exa-cel. It's a gene-editing treatment using CRISPR Therapeutics' cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 technology. This involves cutting DNA in a particular spot and letting the natural repair process take over.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Liquidating Inc. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!