Could This New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Crypto Token Be a Millionaire Maker?

Given the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) as an investing thesis, it's perhaps no surprise that crypto investors have been enthusiastically hunting for the best possible AI tokens. While dozens of cryptocurrencies claim to be AI crypto tokens, there has not yet been a "super token" capable of capturing the imagination of crypto investors in the same way that an AI-driven business like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has appealed to equity investors.That is, perhaps, until now. In mid-July, three top AI crypto tokens -- Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET), SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO: OCEAN) -- are combining forces to create a new AI super token called ASI (which stands for Artificial Superintelligence). Could this new crypto be a millionaire-maker investment?To answer that question, it's important first to understand what makes a token an "AI crypto token." The answer is simpler than you might expect. It is primarily a digital currency to pay for AI products and services, such as on AI marketplaces. Instead of paying in dollars, you pay in crypto. And it can also be used to obtain access to premium AI tools or services.