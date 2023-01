Could This New Drug Indication Be a Winner for Eli Lilly?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim's supplemental New Drug Application for Jardiance tablets to treat adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) was recently accepted for review by the Food and Drug Administration.With the type 2 diabetes and heart failure drug on the verge of what would be its third indication, this raises the following question: What impact could a CKD indication in the U.S. have on Eli Lilly's overall sales?Let's look at Jardiance's phase 3 clinical trial results and the CKD market to find out. Continue reading