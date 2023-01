Could This New Drug Launch Be a Hit for Viatris?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kindeva Drug Delivery lost in court against AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) over a patent dispute regarding one of the latter's patents for its asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment Symbicort.This extended the lapse date of a key patent for Symbicort to July 2023. But with just six months until that patent expires, Viatris could soon launch its generic version of Symbicort, known as Breyna. This is especially the case given that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) already approved the drug last March. With that in mind, let's estimate Breyna's sales potential for Viatris by examining why the FDA approved the drug and digging into the U.S. asthma and COPD market. Continue reading